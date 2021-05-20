Analysts Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.58 Million

Brokerages expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will announce sales of $261.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.50 million and the highest is $262.20 million. The Trade Desk posted sales of $139.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $749.14.

Shares of TTD opened at $509.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $660.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $767.38. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $269.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 174.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total transaction of $6,788,146.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,473,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,266 shares of company stock worth $85,508,420 over the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

