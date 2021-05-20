Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 20th (ABX, ADZN, AEM, AGI, ALA, ALS, AYA, BMO, BNS, BTO)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 20th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.65 to C$1.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)

had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$97.00 to C$108.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.25 to C$14.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$9.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$113.00 to C$125.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$137.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$75.00 to C$77.00.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.50 to C$10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.25 to C$11.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$123.00 to C$131.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$156.00.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.75 to C$5.50.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) was given a C$18.50 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$17.75 to C$18.00.

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$5.60 to C$6.00.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.25 to C$7.75.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) was given a C$15.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.25 to C$16.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.50 to C$30.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$40.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was given a C$37.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$195.00 to C$200.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$195.00 to C$200.00.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) was given a C$3.00 price target by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$12.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$17.00.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$2.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.50 to C$6.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$34.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$57.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$36.00 to C$38.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.75 to C$14.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.25 to C$17.00.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$26.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) was given a $5.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) had its target price reduced by Pi Financial from C$2.35 to C$1.75.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.75 to C$8.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.50 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$87.00 to C$96.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$98.00 to C$104.00.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.20 to C$0.30.

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$17.00.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$101.00 to C$108.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$3.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$21.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$42.00 to C$44.00.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$16.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from $145.00 to $155.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$118.00 to C$125.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$140.00.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.65 to C$0.60.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.75 to C$3.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$77.00 to C$84.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$95.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.50 to C$36.00.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.25 to C$4.75.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.30 to C$0.35.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$14.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$72.50 to C$75.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) was given a C$5.60 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.25 to C$8.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

