Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 20th (ABX, ADZN, AEM, AGI, ALA, ALS, AYA, BMO, BNS, BTO)

Posted by on May 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 20th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.65 to C$1.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$97.00 to C$108.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.25 to C$14.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$9.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$113.00 to C$125.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$137.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$75.00 to C$77.00.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.50 to C$10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.25 to C$11.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$123.00 to C$131.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$156.00.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.75 to C$5.50.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) was given a C$18.50 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$17.75 to C$18.00.

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$5.60 to C$6.00.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.25 to C$7.75.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) was given a C$15.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.25 to C$16.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.50 to C$30.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$40.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was given a C$37.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$195.00 to C$200.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$195.00 to C$200.00.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) was given a C$3.00 price target by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$12.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$17.00.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$2.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.50 to C$6.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$34.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$57.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$36.00 to C$38.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.75 to C$14.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.25 to C$17.00.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$26.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) was given a $5.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) had its target price reduced by Pi Financial from C$2.35 to C$1.75.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.75 to C$8.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.50 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$87.00 to C$96.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$98.00 to C$104.00.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.20 to C$0.30.

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$17.00.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$101.00 to C$108.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$3.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$21.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$42.00 to C$44.00.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$16.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from $145.00 to $155.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$118.00 to C$125.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$140.00.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.65 to C$0.60.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.75 to C$3.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$77.00 to C$84.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$95.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.50 to C$36.00.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.25 to C$4.75.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.30 to C$0.35.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$14.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$72.50 to C$75.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) was given a C$5.60 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.25 to C$8.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.