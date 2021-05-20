Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 20th (BMO, BNS, CM, CMMC, CS, CWB, ERO, FM, FRE, GXI)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 20th:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$77.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$131.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$5.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$7.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$39.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$30.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €111.00 ($130.59) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$13.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$22.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$38.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$96.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$0.30. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$17.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from $145.00 to $155.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$125.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a na rating on the stock.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$0.60. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$84.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$3.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$4.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$0.35. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

