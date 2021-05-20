Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Americas Silver (USA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Americas Silver (TSE: USA) in the last few weeks:
- 5/18/2021 – Americas Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$5.00 to C$2.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Americas Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$3.95 to C$3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Americas Silver was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$2.40 price target on the stock, down previously from C$5.00.
- 5/18/2021 – Americas Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$3.95 to C$3.00.
Shares of USA opened at C$1.99 on Thursday. Americas Silver Corp has a 52-week low of C$1.91 and a 52-week high of C$5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.31. The stock has a market cap of C$264.85 million and a PE ratio of -6.79.
Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$11.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.