Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Americas Silver (USA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Americas Silver (TSE: USA) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2021 – Americas Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$5.00 to C$2.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Americas Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$3.95 to C$3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Americas Silver was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$2.40 price target on the stock, down previously from C$5.00.

Shares of USA opened at C$1.99 on Thursday. Americas Silver Corp has a 52-week low of C$1.91 and a 52-week high of C$5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.31. The stock has a market cap of C$264.85 million and a PE ratio of -6.79.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$11.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

