Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Americas Silver (USA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Americas Silver (TSE: USA) in the last few weeks:
- 5/18/2021 – Americas Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$5.00 to C$2.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Americas Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$3.95 to C$3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Americas Silver was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$2.40 price target on the stock, down previously from C$5.00.
Shares of USA stock opened at C$1.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$264.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79. Americas Silver Corp has a twelve month low of C$1.91 and a twelve month high of C$5.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91.
Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
