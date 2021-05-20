Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Americas Silver (USA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Americas Silver (TSE: USA) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2021 – Americas Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$5.00 to C$2.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Americas Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$3.95 to C$3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Americas Silver was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$2.40 price target on the stock, down previously from C$5.00.

5/18/2021 – Americas Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$3.95 to C$3.00.

Shares of USA stock opened at C$1.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$264.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79. Americas Silver Corp has a twelve month low of C$1.91 and a twelve month high of C$5.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

