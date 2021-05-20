Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Unitil (UTL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Unitil (NYSE: UTL) recently:

5/18/2021 – Unitil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

5/14/2021 – Unitil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

5/12/2021 – Unitil had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Unitil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

5/6/2021 – Unitil was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

UTL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,107. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Get Unitil Co alerts:

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of Unitil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,989,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after buying an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,905,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Unitil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after buying an additional 65,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 63,157 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.