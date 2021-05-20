Analyzing James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) and The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) and The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get James River Group alerts:

This table compares James River Group and The Hartford Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group 6.37% 9.43% 1.47% The Hartford Financial Services Group 8.50% 12.19% 2.80%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for James River Group and The Hartford Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

James River Group currently has a consensus target price of $54.60, indicating a potential upside of 62.26%. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus target price of $70.64, indicating a potential upside of 7.55%. Given James River Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe James River Group is more favorable than The Hartford Financial Services Group.

Dividends

James River Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. The Hartford Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. James River Group pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Hartford Financial Services Group pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. James River Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

James River Group has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares James River Group and The Hartford Financial Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group $907.13 million 1.14 $38.34 million $1.40 24.04 The Hartford Financial Services Group $20.74 billion 1.13 $2.09 billion $5.65 11.62

The Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than James River Group. The Hartford Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than James River Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of James River Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats James River Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, goods and services, light manufacturing, specialty transportation, and agriculture, as well as fronting and program business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and other insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers. The company's Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages through direct-to-consumer channel and independent agents. Its Property & Casualty Other Operations segment offers coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The company's Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. This segment distributes its group insurance products and services through brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, trade associations, and private exchanges. Its Hartford Funds segment offers investment products for retail and retirement accounts; exchange-traded products through broker-dealer organizations, independent financial advisers, defined contribution plans, financial consultants, bank trust groups, and registered investment advisers; and investment management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.