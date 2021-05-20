Analyzing XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) & Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get XL Fleet alerts:

This table compares XL Fleet and Genuine Parts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet N/A N/A N/A Genuine Parts -1.10% 23.26% 5.43%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for XL Fleet and Genuine Parts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Genuine Parts 1 3 2 0 2.17

XL Fleet presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 44.23%. Genuine Parts has a consensus price target of $128.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.15%. Given XL Fleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Genuine Parts.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Genuine Parts shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of XL Fleet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Genuine Parts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XL Fleet and Genuine Parts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genuine Parts $19.39 billion 0.97 $621.09 million $5.69 22.99

Genuine Parts has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet.

Summary

XL Fleet beats Genuine Parts on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals. It also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation and robotics, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial and safety supplies, and material handling products for original equipment manufacturer, as well as maintenance, repair, and operation customers in equipment and machinery, food and beverage, forest product, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, power generation, alternative energy, governments, transportation, ports, and other industries. In addition, the company provides various services and repairs comprising gearbox and fluid power and process pump assembly and repair, hydraulic drive shaft repair, electrical panel assembly and repair, hose and gasket manufacture and assembly, and other value-added services. It operates in in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Indonesia, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.