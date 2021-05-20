Anchor (ANCT) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002002 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor has a market cap of $10.22 million and $19,482.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00076074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00018219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.55 or 0.01182562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00057916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.91 or 0.09750811 BTC.

Anchor Profile

ANCT is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,828,134 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

