Andrew B. Benett Buys 17,000 Shares of Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH) Stock

Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH) CEO Andrew B. Benett acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00.

HRTH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,789. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16. Harte Hanks, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Harte Hanks had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harte Hanks, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

HRTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Harte Hanks in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Harte Hanks, Inc operates as a customer experience company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing Services, Customer Care, and Fulfillment & Logistics Services. The company provides customer relationship management strategic services, including experience mapping, acquisition/winback initiatives, up-sell/cross-sell efforts, and retention, loyalty, and advocacy programs; audience identification and prioritization, predictive modeling, and data strategy services; data hygiene and cleansing services; print, broadcast, direct mail, website, app, display, social, mobile, search engine marketing, and voice services; and Website and app development, e-commerce enablement, database building and management, platform architecture creation, and marketing automation technology services.

