Andrew Moor Sells 4,000 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.21, for a total value of C$560,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,987 shares in the company, valued at C$5,886,997.27.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equitable Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.00, for a total value of C$141,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$139,600.00.

Equitable Group stock traded down C$1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$143.01. The company had a trading volume of 24,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,950. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$55.80 and a 52 week high of C$153.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$133.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Group Inc. will post 17.0199991 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

EQB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$149.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$156.67.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.