Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $17.47 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 6.4% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,327,000 after buying an additional 1,276,000 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 119.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,480,000 after buying an additional 68,139 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $137.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $142.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.76.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

