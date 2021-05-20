ANON Trading Down 61.5% This Week (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $24,871.25 and $10.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 61.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00070888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.88 or 0.00407828 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00075763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004585 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00018234 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

