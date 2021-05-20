Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $43,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.81.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $393.43 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.67 and a 200 day moving average of $332.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

