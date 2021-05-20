Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop Sells 149,488 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A. Sinclair Dunlop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 5,773 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $277,681.30.

APLS stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.95. 870,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,181. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.85. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APLS shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

