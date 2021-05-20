Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Sells $110,000.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 2,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

