Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Director Sells $128,757.54 in Stock

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $128,757.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

APEN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.95. 97,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,753. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $187.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APEN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 900,730 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

