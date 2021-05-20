Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS APPEF opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Appen has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85.

Appen Company Profile

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

