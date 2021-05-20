Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS APPEF opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Appen has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85.
Appen Company Profile
