Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is JGP Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.4% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $124.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

