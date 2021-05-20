Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 44,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.7% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 440,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,793,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $124.69 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

