Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.0% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 44,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 5.7% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 440,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,793,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $124.69 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.45.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

