Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.72 billion-$6.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.53 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $5.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.31. 17,931,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,754,280. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $119.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.40.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

