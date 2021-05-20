Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-$1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.72-$6.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.700-1.820 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.40.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.31. 17,504,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,754,280. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.59. Applied Materials has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

