Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.210–0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.39 million.

AAOI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.46.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

