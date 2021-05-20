Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) Stock Price Down 2%

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 38,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 91,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

Applied Science Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Science Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Advanced Plasma Products, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing a range of products based upon the patented one atmosphere uniform glow discharge plasma (OAUGDP) technology. The OAUGDP is a technology that allows the production of plasma in air at atmospheric conditions with very low power input and no requirement for vacuum equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Science Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Science Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.