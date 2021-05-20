Apria (NYSE:APR) Shares Gap Up to $29.88

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.88, but opened at $31.17. Apria shares last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 85 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on APR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

About Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

