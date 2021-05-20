Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Aptinyx by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aptinyx by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 5,066.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

APTX opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $171.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

