Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.06%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

