ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will report sales of $18.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.72 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $10.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $64.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.85 billion to $71.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $60.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $65.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

NYSE:MT opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $33.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

