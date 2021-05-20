Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will report $17.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.09 billion and the highest is $19.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $16.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $72.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.18 billion to $76.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $75.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.55 billion to $81.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

NYSE ADM opened at $66.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after acquiring an additional 485,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,815,000 after acquiring an additional 262,732 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,244,000 after acquiring an additional 237,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after acquiring an additional 549,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,347,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

