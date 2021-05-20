Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up to $29.43

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.43, but opened at $30.53. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 1,926 shares changing hands.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $803.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 238,728 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,302,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

