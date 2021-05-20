Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Gap Up to $6.83

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.17. Ardelyx shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 10,022 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $735.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth approximately $5,379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 686.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 928,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 810,300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 734,574 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 20.7% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 479,307 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ardelyx by 17.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 360,514 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

