ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 537,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,052,000 after buying an additional 127,335 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 540,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,460,000 after buying an additional 45,311 shares during the period. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.43 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $200.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.17 and its 200-day moving average is $141.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.