Argon (ARGON) Trading Down 33.5% Over Last 7 Days

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. Argon has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and $289,527.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0960 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Argon has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00072006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.25 or 0.00421352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00212719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004274 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 87.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00035555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.32 or 0.01007230 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

