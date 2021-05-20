Arion Achieves Market Capitalization of $58,502.38 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Arion has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $58,502.38 and $35.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00072542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.00423634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00213331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.32 or 0.00999340 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00034310 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,980,577 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

