Arqma (ARQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $320,503.05

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $320,503.05 and approximately $2,494.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,549.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,815.36 or 0.06942974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $815.37 or 0.02010790 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.78 or 0.00519808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.58 or 0.00186385 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.56 or 0.00682030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.92 or 0.00480681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.81 or 0.00450839 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,351,436 coins and its circulating supply is 9,306,892 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

