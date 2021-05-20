Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAT) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAT) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64. 703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.02.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow DWA Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow DWA Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.