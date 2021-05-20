Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.30

Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $759.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.