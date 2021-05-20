Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AJG. Truist raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

Shares of AJG opened at $145.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 957 shares of company stock valued at $117,785. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

