Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

NYSE:AJG opened at $145.39 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after acquiring an additional 412,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,576,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 957 shares of company stock valued at $117,785. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

