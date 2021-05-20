Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.

APAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 131.84%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,513 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

