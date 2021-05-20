Arweave Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.55 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $620.96 million and $33.55 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $18.59 or 0.00045673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00038227 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

