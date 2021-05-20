Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Shares Down 5.9%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 187,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 159,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market cap of C$22.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

