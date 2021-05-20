Assembly Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,683 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,212% compared to the average volume of 357 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist reduced their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,602. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a market cap of $161.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. Research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $13,476,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 686,545 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,085,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

