Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,265.25

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,265.25 ($29.60) and traded as high as GBX 2,266.74 ($29.62). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,263 ($29.57), with a volume of 624,609 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,261 ($29.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £17.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,369.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,265.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

About Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

