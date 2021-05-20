AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7,553.83

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,553.83 ($98.69) and traded as high as GBX 7,982 ($104.29). AstraZeneca shares last traded at GBX 7,954 ($103.92), with a volume of 2,005,628 shares.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £104.42 billion and a PE ratio of 36.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,506.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,553.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

