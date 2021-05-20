ATB Capital Raises Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Price Target to C$6.00

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) had its price objective increased by analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.60 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE:CRWN traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.15. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,007. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23. The company has a market cap of C$46.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.97. Crown Capital Partners has a 52-week low of C$3.14 and a 52-week high of C$5.49.

In related news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. acquired 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,365.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,365.53.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

