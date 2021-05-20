Atheios (ATH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48,976.39

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $48,976.39 and $17.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atheios has traded 50.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,490.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.73 or 0.06978733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $817.34 or 0.02018598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.02 or 0.00526087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00180683 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.46 or 0.00665488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.00476740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.22 or 0.00447568 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,845,294 coins and its circulating supply is 40,301,796 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

