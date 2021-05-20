Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

