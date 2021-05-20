Atlas Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $5.20 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $1.15 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00071717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00419109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00222852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00034502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.26 or 0.00977778 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

